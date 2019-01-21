COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Houston Astros' star George Springer and Congressman John Lewis led MLK parade

MLK Day Parade kicks off in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The MLK parade in downtown Houston got an added boost of star power from a Houston Astros' MVP and a civil rights icon and politician.

Astros outfielder George Springer and Congressman John Lewis served as Grand Marshals of the parade.

This year's parade was in memory of Ovide Duncantell, a Houston civil rights activist who fought for equal rights for African Americans for many years.

Duncantell was the founder of the country's first Martin Luther King, Jr. parade. Duncantell died in November.

