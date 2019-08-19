Community & Events

15-year-old Missouri City teen wins $25K for wing sauce business on 'Strahan and Sara'

By
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- While most teens are focusing on the new school year, one high school student is focusing on the business that just won her a lot of cash.

Tyla-Simone Crayton of Missouri City is the 15-year-old sauce boss.

Tyla visited ABC's Strahan and Sara Friday and won $25 thousand for her sauce business.

When she pitched her sauce on the show, she was sure to let them know that success for her means success for a community of others in need as well.

The teen is an entrepreneur whose story and recipe is capturing not only taste buds but hearts.

"This is huge for us," Tyla said.

Tyla is the master mind behind the Sienna Sauce.

Friday, her story and her sauce put her in the national spotlight.

It also put her in a place to take her business to new heights, the $25 thousand reward is not only for her, but also for those who work alongside her.

"We want to use some of the money to give back within our distribution program. Where we can allow to decrease the price of enrollment," said Tyla's mom, Monique.

The last time ABC13 spoke to Tyla, she was still whipping sauces together in her home. Today, she and her family work to make their business grow in a new office.

Don't be mistaken, Tyla doesn't only have the sauce.

"Were not just sauce," her mother said.

"Sienna sauce is not about just us, it's about a we, it's about an all of us," Tyla said. "So when we win, you win too."

Tyla says she'll use the money to revamp the brand, and also help expand their distributor program that helps others.

Visit SiennaSauce.com to purchase your own bottle online or find stores where the sauce is sold in the Houston area.

