Lyndon B. Johnson Monument set for downtown Houston

LBJ monument coming to downtown Houston (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Texan who became U.S. president, signed landmark civil rights legislation, and brought NASA to Houston will soon be honored with a monument in downtown Houston.

President Lyndon B. Johnson's sculpture will be located at Little Tranquility Park, next to Houston City Hall along Bagby. It will be located just down the street from the sculpture of President George H.W. Bush and former Secretary of State James Baker.

The project is being spearheaded by well known immigration attorney Charles Foster. In a launch event Thursday, Foster announced that more than $750,000 in funding has been pledged.

The entire project, which will also include renovation of the entire park area, is expected to cost around $1.5 million to $2 million, paid through private donations.

Thursday's launch event was attended by Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of the former president. She said the family is thrilled by the honor. Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis also made remarks.

Pres. Johnson, one of two Texas-born U.S. presidents, is credited with bringing the Johnson Space Center to Clear Lake. His presidential library is in Austin.

Foster expects the Houston project to be finished sometime during 2019.
