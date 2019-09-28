Law school graduate opens wine bar in Missouri City

abc13 plus

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Bonita Billings has tried a lot of things.

She graduated from law school, worked in multiple industries and ended up with a bar/restaurant!

"We're an upscale 'Cheers.' You come in not knowing anyone but you leave as friends," Billings laughed.

Billings opened "B's Wine Café" three years ago.

The upscale bar offers full bar service, food, and live music.

