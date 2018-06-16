COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Juneteenth holiday celebrated throughout Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Juneteenth holiday marked with parade in Acres Homes. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Juneteenth holiday was marked with a parade Saturday in Acres Homes.

The parade included former Houston Rockets legend Clyde Drexler and Democratic candidate for governor, Lupe Valdez.

Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in 1865 when union soldiers landed in Galveston with the news that slaves were free.

