Juneteenth holiday celebrated throughout Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Juneteenth holiday was marked with a parade Saturday in Acres Homes.
The parade included former Houston Rockets legend Clyde Drexler and Democratic candidate for governor, Lupe Valdez.
Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in 1865 when union soldiers landed in Galveston with the news that slaves were free.
#AcresHomes #Jumeteenth Parade https://t.co/RroWt6ollF— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) June 16, 2018
Honored to take part in Mayor Turner’s 7th Annual Juneteenth Parade! @FireChiefofHFD @SylvesterTurner @KuboshMichael pic.twitter.com/eALlrA0QYE— Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) June 16, 2018