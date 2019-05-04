Community & Events

Hundreds turn out for Cinco de Mayo parade in downtown Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds turned out for the LULAC District VIII Cinco de Mayo Parade Saturday in downtown Houston.

The parade started at the corner of Texas and Hamilton, next to Minute Maid Park and moved its way throughout the neighborhood as spectators waved flags, danced and cheered.

The parade celebrated our community's Mexican heritage with 2019 Grand Marshals, U.S. Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.
