Deer Park family makes a splash with new Texas-shaped pool

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Texans don't just talk about their love for the Lone Star State, they show it.

That's especially true about the Rogers family, who now has a Texas-shaped pool in their backyard.

But when it came to selecting the design, Cody Rogers says he reached out to his fellow Texans for help.

"When we couldn't decide between standard pool shape or Texas, we put it to a vote with our monthly couples dinner club, "The SSC." The votes were unanimous and helped sway us," he explained.
Hey, sometimes we really do get by with a little help from our friends, and it appears these friends made just the right call!



Take a dip into this Texas-shaped pool perched atop a downtown Houston hotel.

