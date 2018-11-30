COMMUNITY & EVENTS

TFTI, Houston's new Instagram-worthy photo pop-up, goes big

Houston's new Instragram-worthy photo pop-up, goes bigger and better

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
TFTI, an Instagram-worthy pop-up, fills up an entire nightclub and is filling up Instagram feeds.

If you're wondering what TFTI stands for, it means "thanks for the invite" or "thanks for the inspiration."

Whether looking for a new jaw-dropping selfie, team photos, or a new fun and quirky family portrait, TFTI has something for everyone.

TFTI offers all kinds of backdrops for the perfect photo, from a "love room," to an upside down Christmas-themed room, to an infinity mirror room.

The interactive photo experience is located at the Marq-E Entertainment Center, in the former Drink Houston nightclub.

If you remember, Drink Houston was a large space and TFTI's exhibits fill up most of it.

The limited time pop-up is available Nov. 23 - Dec. 30.

Admission is $25 and children 4 and under are free.

You can snap your selfies Thursday from 10 a.m to 8 p.m., and Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

TFTI is located at 7620 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024.
