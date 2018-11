TFTI, an Instagram-worthy pop-up, fills up an entire nightclub and is filling up Instagram feeds.If you're wondering what TFTI stands for, it means "thanks for the invite" or "thanks for the inspiration."Whether looking for a new jaw-dropping selfie, team photos, or a new fun and quirky family portrait, TFTI has something for everyone.TFTI offers all kinds of backdrops for the perfect photo, from a "love room," to an upside down Christmas-themed room, to an infinity mirror room.The interactive photo experience is located at the Marq-E Entertainment Center, in the former Drink Houston nightclub.If you remember, Drink Houston was a large space and TFTI's exhibits fill up most of it.The limited time pop-up is available Nov. 23 - Dec. 30. Admission is $25 and children 4 and under are free.You can snap your selfies Thursday from 10 a.m to 8 p.m., and Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.TFTI is located at 7620 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024.