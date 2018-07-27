COMMUNITY & EVENTS

This Houston neighborhood ranks among the coolest hipster havens in the U.S.

Montrose named 'hipster haven' (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Thanks to ever-rising home prices, dense traffic, and even the long lines at spots such as Blacksmith, we're fully aware that Montrose is trendy. But that's our own biased opinion, right? It's cooler and weightier when an outside critic supplies the praise.

On July 25, travel website TripAdvisor offered an outsider's perspective in citing Montrose as one of the "14 Coolest Hipster Neighborhoods in the U.S." Among the other hipster 'hoods that earned accolades are East Austin, Marigny in New Orleans, RiNo in Denver, Ballard in Seattle, and the Pearl District in Portland, Oregon.
For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
