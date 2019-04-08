Hermann Park ready to add new dog park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A brand new dog park is heading to Hermann Park, and its leadership wants to hear from the public before digging in.
A public meeting is set for Monday to discuss plans for the new off-leash dog park. Plans call for the 2.4-acre area to be situated just off South MacGregor and Brays Bayou.
According to the Hermann Park Conservancy, the area will feature separate areas for small and large breeds, an interactive water feature and natural shade, and surface-level parking.
The conservancy also said the area should improve connection between Brays Bayou and the center of Hermann Park.
Leaders commissioned the same landscaping architecture firm that renovated its trails back in 2011.
Completion of the park is expected in 2021.
The public meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the Cherie Flores Pavilion at McGovern Centennial Gardens, 1500 Hermann Dr.
You can view additional information on the dog park at the Hermann Park Conservancy website.
