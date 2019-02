Happy 106th birthday to Katy resident Sally Ormiston!Ormiston got her nails and hair done for the occasion.She and her family celebrated at her home, Colonial Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care.Ormiston has three great-great-grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and lots of grandchildren.When we asked her about her birthday party, she said, "I like white cake."Surely, desserts must have something to do with her longevity!