Get in the holiday spirit with these FREE events this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, Dec. 13
Lights in the Heights Bike Ride
941 W 18th St
6:30 p.m.
Full Moon Fridays
Discovery Green
7 p.m.
Noche de Cumbia
Axelrad (Free admission)
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Lights and Music
Woodlands Heights
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Christmas Boat Lane Parade
Kemah Boardwalk
6:30 p.m.
Breakfast with Santa!
2222 Shearn St
8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Carols on the Green
Discovery Green
7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Little Women Tea Party
3516 South Shepherd Dr (Free admission)
6 p.m.
Prelude Concert
Levy park
4:30 p.m.
Muppet Christmas Carol
Axelrad
8 p.m.
Christmas on the Plaza at Our Lady Guadalupe Houston
2405 Navigation Blvd (Free admission)
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Rice Village Sensory Santa Experience
2400 University Blvd
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
