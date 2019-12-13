free stuff friday

Get in the holiday spirit with these FREE events this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, Dec. 13

Lights in the Heights Bike Ride
941 W 18th St
6:30 p.m.

Full Moon Fridays
Discovery Green
7 p.m.

Noche de Cumbia
Axelrad (Free admission)
7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Lights and Music
Woodlands Heights
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Christmas Boat Lane Parade
Kemah Boardwalk
6:30 p.m.

Breakfast with Santa!
2222 Shearn St
8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Carols on the Green
Discovery Green
7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Little Women Tea Party
3516 South Shepherd Dr (Free admission)
6 p.m.

Prelude Concert
Levy park
4:30 p.m.

Muppet Christmas Carol
Axelrad
8 p.m.

Christmas on the Plaza at Our Lady Guadalupe Houston
2405 Navigation Blvd (Free admission)
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Rice Village Sensory Santa Experience
2400 University Blvd
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

