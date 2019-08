Get free backpacks and school supplies for your kids at these Houston area events

EMBED >More News Videos The CDC recommends keeping your child on an immunization schedule

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A number of resources are available around the Houston area to help families get the supplies they need for their children as they head back to school.Check the list below to see what these free events have to offer.Friday, August 214230 Westheimer RoadHouston, TX 77077The barbershop will hand out the school supplies it has collected starting at 2 p.m. It will also hand out vouchers for hair cuts.Saturday, August 311 a.m. - 1 p.m.M.O. Campbell Education Center1865 Aldine Bender RoadHouston, TX 77032Giveaways will include school supplies, groceries, door prizes, backpacks and raffles. No pre-registration required.Saturday, August 103 p.m. - 7 p.m.Good News Church8400 Boone RoadHouston, TX 77072The festival will include free food, moon walks, water slides, games, prizes, haircuts, hair dos, nails, backpacks with supplies.Children must be in attendance to receive free supplies. Please bring a dry towel and change of clothes.For more information, email capoday6@gmail.com. Donations can also be made through the Cash app by searching $CAPOJOE.Saturday, August 17Noon - 6 p.m.The Bridge Southwest Community Christian Center14880 Bellaire BoulevardHouston, TX 77083The event is open to the public and will offer live entertainment, free food, water slides, games, and supplies. For more information, contact The Bridge at 281-983-LOVE (5683).Sunday, August 252 p.m. - 6 p.m.MacGregor Park5225 Calhoun RoadHouston, TX 77021The community service initiative will offer a back to school giveaway.The group is hosting a backpack drive now through August 17 for families in need in the area.It will begin distributing backpacks and supplies on August 12.For the full list of items needed, head to the Cy-Fair Helping Hands Facebook page You can drop off donations at the headquarters:7520 Cherry Park Drive, Ste. BHouston, TX 77095The office is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and the first and third Saturday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.If you'd like to help children in 36 Houston area school districts receive backpacks and supplies, the 15th annual YMCA Operation Backpack drive is accepting donations now through August 9.You can drop off supplies at 25 YMCA of Greater Houston facilities, H-E-B locations, participating Greater Houston Honda Dealers and Ashley Homestore locations.For more information, call 713-758-9155.Parents can also take their children to get free immunizations.