Get free backpacks and school supplies for your kids at these Houston area events

Diligent Hands Barbershop Kids Back To School Giveaway
Friday, August 2
14230 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
The barbershop will hand out the school supplies it has collected starting at 2 p.m. It will also hand out vouchers for hair cuts.
Free Back To School Jamboree and Family Expo
Saturday, August 3
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
M.O. Campbell Education Center
1865 Aldine Bender Road
Houston, TX 77032
Giveaways will include school supplies, groceries, door prizes, backpacks and raffles. No pre-registration required.
For more information, head to The Word Church website and click on the Back-2-School banner.
6th Annual Capo Day Back To School Water Festival
Saturday, August 10
3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Good News Church
8400 Boone Road
Houston, TX 77072
The festival will include free food, moon walks, water slides, games, prizes, haircuts, hair dos, nails, backpacks with supplies.
Children must be in attendance to receive free supplies. Please bring a dry towel and change of clothes.
For more information, email capoday6@gmail.com. Donations can also be made through the Cash app by searching $CAPOJOE.
Back-To-School Bash
Saturday, August 17
Noon - 6 p.m.
The Bridge Southwest Community Christian Center
14880 Bellaire Boulevard
Houston, TX 77083
The event is open to the public and will offer live entertainment, free food, water slides, games, and supplies. For more information, contact The Bridge at 281-983-LOVE (5683).
Heroes Against Harvey
Sunday, August 25
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
MacGregor Park
5225 Calhoun Road
Houston, TX 77021
The community service initiative will offer a back to school giveaway.
Cy-Fair Helping Hands
The group is hosting a backpack drive now through August 17 for families in need in the area.
It will begin distributing backpacks and supplies on August 12.
For the full list of items needed, head to the Cy-Fair Helping Hands Facebook page.
You can drop off donations at the headquarters:
7520 Cherry Park Drive, Ste. B
Houston, TX 77095
The office is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and the first and third Saturday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
If you'd like to help children in 36 Houston area school districts receive backpacks and supplies, the 15th annual YMCA Operation Backpack drive is accepting donations now through August 9.
You can drop off supplies at 25 YMCA of Greater Houston facilities, H-E-B locations, participating Greater Houston Honda Dealers and Ashley Homestore locations.
For more information, call 713-758-9155.
Parents can also take their children to get free immunizations.
