FREE MOVIE! Watch "Selena" on Cinco de Mayo in Midtown

Take a look back at the life of Selena. (AP Photo/Blanca Charolet, Premier Postage via Hispanic PR Wire, HO)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're looking for something to do on Cinco de Mayo for free, your perfect chill spot is in Midtown.

While in Midtown, you can watch a free showing of "Selena." The movie starts at 8 p.m. in Bagby Park.

Selena made her musical debut in her father's Mexican restaurant in 1980 and went on to release her first record in 1986.

WATCH: Dreaming of You: Why we STILL love Selena
Although Selena has been gone for nearly 25 years, her legacy has lived on with fans.



But little did we know, that would just be the beginning.

Her career achievements included becoming the first female Tejano artist to earn a gold record in 1991 and performing for a record-breaking crowd in the Astrodome at RodeoHouston in 1995.

Tragically, she was shot and killed that same year by her business associate Yolanda Saldivar.

