COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Former Pres. Barack Obama to visit Houston for Rice University appearance

EMBED </>More Videos

Former President Barack Obama to appear at Rice University in November.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Former President Barack Obama is coming to Houston.

The 44th president of the United States will take part in the 25th anniversary gala of Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy Nov. 27.

Mr. Obama is scheduled to take part in a moderated conversation.

"2018 is a major milestone for the institute and for all our supporters and friends, without whom we could not have established this prominent public policy forum," noted Baker Institute Director Edward Djerejian in a released statement.

The theme of the event is "A Quarter Century: Making History."

Attendance at the gala will be by invitation only.

A live stream of the conversation will be available starting Nov. 27 at 7:45 p.m. on the Baker Institute's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsbarack obamapresident barack obamarice universitygalaeventsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Where to volunteer for Thanksgiving
Sign up to go holiday shopping for special needs kids today
'Be Someone' sign immortalized in museum train exhibit
The dreaded DPS trips may soon get better at this Houston Mega Center
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Runaway trailer slams into vehicle, killing driver
Man gets life for continuous sex assault of 13-year-old
Homeless man and NJ couple arrested in GoFundMe case
Fugitive 'up to his neck' with charges as mugshot goes viral
Lamar HS parents demand tighter security after student's murder
Glass company giving all employees guns for Christmas
Serial killer with Texas ties may be linked to 90 murders
Country star Roy Clark of 'Hee Haw' fame has died
Show More
Woman pleads not guilty in bus crash that killed 3 students
Build the Wall toy with Trump figurine causing controversy
Bregman, Mattress Mack give away turkeys to families in need
Where to volunteer for Thanksgiving
New details in helicopter crash that killed newlyweds and pilot
More News