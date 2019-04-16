flower show

'Florescence' at MFAH offers blooms of art among portraits

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Among the priceless works of art that fill the Museum of Fine Arts, you might notice the sounds of scissors.

"If you have entered in this flower show," said Meg Tapp, with the Garden Club of Houston, "you have exhibited at the Museum of Fine Arts!"

The Garden Club of Houston and the River Oaks Garden Club are teaming up for one of the nation's largest competitive flower shows.

It's called "Florescence" and this year's theme is "Time."

The show is sanctioned by the Garden Club of America, so some of the designers will be competing for national recognition.

"We were kind of nervous," laughed Terry Harmon.

Her designing partner, Dorothy Cuenod, added, "We were very nervous, not kind of!"

The exhibition is open to the public on April 16-17 in the MFAH galleries.

Access to "Florescence" is included with general museum admission, which is free for MFAH members. For more information about this biennial event, visit flohouston.org.

