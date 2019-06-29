Where you can watch fireworks around Houston on July 4th

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You can't celebrate the Fourth of July without fireworks, and spectacular fireworks shows are a Houston specialty. Here are the places you can go to watch fireworks this year.Miller Outdoor Theater8:30 p.m.An evening of patriotic music from the Houston Symphony followed by fireworks.This year's annual Freedom Celebration will be held at 9 p.m. at the Katy Mills Mall/Typhoon Texas.Celebrate America's Independence at Kemah Boardwalk with live music and a patriotic firework show over Galveston Bay.9:30 p.m.Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens12 to 5 p.m.Unique blend of American history and fun for the entire family.Let freedom ring at Galveston's annual Independence Day Celebration, which features a parade of floats, decorated military vehicles and performers, followed by a 20-minute firework show over the Gulf.Parade kicks off at 7 p.m.Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.Presented by Texas Children's Hospital West CampusLaCenterra at Cinco Ranch23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., KatyFreddy Cruz with 104.1 KRBE will host the event kicking off at 5 p.m. with live music performances, games for the kids, food and culminates with the fireworks show around 9:15 p.m.Night program 7:30 p.m.Fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m.Kingwood Town Center Park3 to 9 p.m.Buffalo Run Park6 to 9:30 p.m.Free family fun and activities. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.Decorate your float, golf cart, bicycle, outfits and join the parade. Line up by 5:15 p.m. parade begins at 6 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.Independence Park6 to 10 p.m.Jimmy Burke Activity Center5 to 10:15 p.m.Texas Avenue Park5 to 10 p.m.Presented by CHI St. Luke's Health6 to 10 p.m.Celebrate at multiple locations around The Woodlands with food, live entertainment and family fun, with fireworks to finish off the evening! See link above for more information about locations.Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and celebrate America's birthday with a barbeque cook-off, fireworks show, cirque acts, family activities, and live music featuring headliner Pat Green.Valley Ranch Town Center2 to 10 p.m.Celebrate freedom at Karbach Brewing Co. with great food, cold beer and live music featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees CHEAP TRICK.6 p.m.Enjoy live music and fresh craft beer at Platypus Brewing on the Fourth, with a great view of Freedom over Texas fireworks at the end of the night.Noon to 10 p.m.CityCentreMarvel at a 15-minute firework display with live music from the People's Choice Band from 7 to 11 p.m.