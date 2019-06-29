Where you can watch fireworks around Houston on July 4th

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You can't celebrate the Fourth of July without fireworks, and spectacular fireworks shows are a Houston specialty. Here are the places you can go to watch fireworks this year.
CITGO Freedom Over Texas
This year's Freedom Over Texas festival will celebrate with live entertainment, including special guests Jake Owen and Kellie Pickler, and spectacular fireworks. The city's signature Fourth of July event will take place on Buffalo Bayou in Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks from 4 to 10 p.m.
ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights: Star Spangled Salute
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:30 p.m.
An evening of patriotic music from the Houston Symphony followed by fireworks.
Annual Freedom Celebration in Katy
This year's annual Freedom Celebration will be held at 9 p.m. at the Katy Mills Mall/Typhoon Texas.
Fourth of July Celebration at Kemah Boardwalk
Celebrate America's Independence at Kemah Boardwalk with live music and a patriotic firework show over Galveston Bay.
9:30 p.m.
Fourth of July Celebration at Bayou Bend
Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens
12 to 5 p.m.
Unique blend of American history and fun for the entire family.
180th City of Galveston Celebration Independence Day Parade and Fireworks
Let freedom ring at Galveston's annual Independence Day Celebration, which features a parade of floats, decorated military vehicles and performers, followed by a 20-minute firework show over the Gulf.
Parade kicks off at 7 p.m.
Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
LaCenterra's Fourth of July Celebration
Presented by Texas Children's Hospital West Campus
LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy
Freddy Cruz with 104.1 KRBE will host the event kicking off at 5 p.m. with live music performances, games for the kids, food and culminates with the fireworks show around 9:15 p.m.
The 124th Annual Friendswood July 4th Celebration
Night program 7:30 p.m.
Fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m.
July 4th Fireworks and Concert
Kingwood Town Center Park
3 to 9 p.m.
Missouri City Fourth of July Celebration
Buffalo Run Park
6 to 9:30 p.m.
Free family fun and activities. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
Annual Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Show Nassau Bay
Decorate your float, golf cart, bicycle, outfits and join the parade. Line up by 5:15 p.m. parade begins at 6 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.
City of Pearland Celebration of Freedom
Independence Park
6 to 10 p.m.
Fourth Fest Celebration in Deer Park
Jimmy Burke Activity Center
5 to 10:15 p.m.
Webster Annual Fourth of July Celebration
Texas Avenue Park
5 to 10 p.m.
The Woodlands 22nd Annual Red, Hot & Blue Festival and Fireworks Extravaganza
Presented by CHI St. Luke's Health
6 to 10 p.m.
Celebrate at multiple locations around The Woodlands with food, live entertainment and family fun, with fireworks to finish off the evening! See link above for more information about locations.
Valley Ranch Fourth Fest
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and celebrate America's birthday with a barbeque cook-off, fireworks show, cirque acts, family activities, and live music featuring headliner Pat Green.
Valley Ranch Town Center
2 to 10 p.m.
July 4th Music & Fireworks Spectacular
Celebrate freedom at Karbach Brewing Co. with great food, cold beer and live music featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees CHEAP TRICK.
6 p.m.
Fourth of July Block Party at Platypus Brewing
Enjoy live music and fresh craft beer at Platypus Brewing on the Fourth, with a great view of Freedom over Texas fireworks at the end of the night.
Noon to 10 p.m.
Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular
CityCentre
Marvel at a 15-minute firework display with live music from the People's Choice Band from 7 to 11 p.m.
Where you can watch fireworks around Houston on July 4th
4TH OF JULY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News