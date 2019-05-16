community

Drivers encouraged to ditch cars for a day and ride to work for Houston's Bike To Work Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the weather warms and people gear up for summer, it's the perfect time to consider riding your bike.

Cyclists across the city are encouraged to participate in Bike to Work Day on Friday, May 17.



You may see more cyclists on the road than usual, so the Houston-Galveston Area Council recommends the following:

Drivers

1. Give at least three feet of clearance to bicyclists as you pass them on the road. In the city of Houston, it's required.

2. Take extra caution around children riding their bikes; they're often unpredictable.

Bicyclists
1. Remember to obey traffic laws. For instance, stop at lights and stop signs, just like the drivers with which you're sharing the road.

2. Use hand gestures in advance of turning or changing lanes.

The Houston-Galveston Area Council says 25 percent of people in the region live within five miles of work, which is a perfect distance for cycling.

The council is offering resources to help people become a more experienced bicyclist.

If you're interested in participating in Houston's Bike to Work Day, you sign up here.

RELATED: HTX Plus The Woodlands: Hike and bike trails for more than 160 miles

The Woodlands has 160 miles of trails, allowing for plenty of exploring



