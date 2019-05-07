ADORABLE: 8-year-old with spina bifida dances in Cinco de Mayo school celebration

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5285684" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hundreds turned out for the LULAC District VIII Cinco de Mayo Parade Saturday in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a Cinco de Mayo to remember for 8-year-old Xavi Garcia.In a special Cinco de Mayo presentation at Raul Elementary School in Denver Harbor, Xavi, who has spina bifida, put on his cowboy hat and danced his heart out.Xavi's mom Ana said her son loves to dance and says he spent about two months with his classmates mastering his moves.His mom says been he's a patient at Shriners Hospital since he was 3 months old.In an ABC13 exclusive, him and his mother shared their difficult journey as they've dealt with his sickness.His mom says despite his illness, he has remained a hopeful and joyous kid throughout his entire life, while also being very helpful towards his family and his community.