HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --RodeoHouston has had hundreds of amazing performers come to Houston, including one famous dog.
Here's a list, in no particular order:
Gene Autry: 1942-45, 47-48, 55
Emilio: 1990, 95-97, 99, 07
Sonny & Cher: 1973-74
Mickey Gilley: 1978
Julio Iglesias: 1986-87, 2003
Beyonce: 2004, 07
Justin Bieber: 2010
Selena: 1993-95
Ray Charles: 2003
Jackson 5: 1973-74
KISS: 2011
Elvis Presley: 1970, 74
Alicia Keys: 2005, 2017
Willie Nelson: 1985-86, 88, 90, 92, 94, 00, 02, 04, 17
Dolly Parton: 1978
Taylor Swift: 2009
George Strait: 1983-97, 02-04, 06-07, 13