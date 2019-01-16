Astros Golf Foundations unveils 2019 Houston Open dates

The Astros Gulf Foundation unveiled Wednesday the 2019 Houston Open will be held October 7-13 at the Golf Club of Houston.This will be the last year the tournament will be held at the Golf of Houston before permanently moving to the renovated Memorial Park Golf Course in 2020.Last week, Houston City Council approved the Astros Golf Foundation's proposal, which includes $13.5 million in private funding, for the renovations.The renovations are also being funded by Houston Astros owner Jim Crane and supported by the Memorial Park Conservancy."Our goal is to work hard and establish a first-class tournament that one day will be considered one of the best on Tour," Crane said. "This tournament will benefit the City of Houston in many ways, creating revenue for the business community as well as generating significant dollars each year for the Houston Parks and Recreation Department and for the First Tee of Greater Houston. We appreciate the great support that we have received from so many for this tournament, including Mayor Sylvester Turner, City Council, the PGA Tour, Escalante Golf and the Memorial Park Conservancy."Championship play for the tournament will begin on Thursday, October 10 and will culminate with the awarding of the championship trophy on Sunday, October 13.Pro-Am events and a junior golf event will be scheduled the Monday through Wednesday leading up to Thursday's first round."The Houston Open will have a new look and a new feel," Houston Open Tournament Director Colby Callaway said. "In addition to featuring an attractive field of golfers, we will also be adding some new elements for our spectators, including musical entertainment and a tailgate zone. "And, the Houston Open will have a purse ($7.5M) that will make it the premier fall event on the PGA TOUR in the U.S.A."