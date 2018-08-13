COMMUNITY & EVENTS

American Idol star Trevor Holmes shares experience on show

EMBED </>More Videos

Trevor Holmes from American Idol drops by ABC13 Studios

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're feeling good about your singing ability, perhaps it's time to take it to the next level.

American Idol is coming to Houston for auditions on Sept. 4.

The popular show will visit 20 cities across the U.S. over the next several months.

Those who advance to the next round will be featured in "Hollywood Week," where contestants will perform for millions of fans on national television.

Monday morning, Eyewitness News spoke with former Idol star, Trevor Holmes. He talked about the upcoming auditions, and also gave us a sneak peek of his new music.

Holmes made it to Hollywood, but just missed out on the top 24.

He says the Idol experience was one of the best things he's ever done.

Holmes says he's now writing and singing original music, as well as assisting other artist.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsamerican idolsingingmusicHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Man on a mission to empower kids, strengthen Alief community
Community fights for lights along Hunting Bayou trail
Beautiful art installation coming to Discovery Green
Enjoy FREE yoga, music and a wine festival this weekend
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Young father killed trying to help stranded motorist
Honor killing' jury ends sentencing deliberations for day
Police: Man flies plane into his home after assaulting wife
Police: Man killed when he rammed woman's car after fight
Not 'stand your ground' - Charge filed in parking spot shooting
Houston man recovering after stranger donates her kidney
FDA expands blood pressure drug recall due to cancer concerns
Carmelo Anthony officially signs with Rockets
Show More
Tickets to Travis Scott's music festival in Houston on sale now
Texas child with autism pinned and handcuffed on camera
Accused Golden State Killer charged in another 1975 murder
FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Trump text messages
Man killed after argument leads to shooting in parking garage
More News