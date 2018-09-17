COMMUNITY & EVENTS

5 things every Houstonian should do before they die, according the guy who wrote the book

EMBED </>More Videos

5 things to do in Houston before you die

HOUSTON, Texas --
William Dylan Powell just "wanted to get out more," explaining what made him write his just-released book, 100 Things to do in Houston Before You Die, 2nd Edition.

Even though he's lived in Houston for 20 years and has previously written books about the city (Lost Houston, Houston Then & Now), Powell used writing a guidebook to explore all the nooks and crannies of this town.

"When you live in a place where there are things all around you, you do get in a rut," he says. "I wanted to do a way to get out more."

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsart carsrodeo houstonlivestockfoodmiller outdoor theatreHouston
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Free Fall Festivals in Houston
Children's Museum of Houston now certified as an autism center
Enjoy music on the Bayou or family fun day in the park
Texas' largest Dia de los Muertos festival gets bigger
More Community & Events
Top Stories
13-year-old attacked by dog while waiting for bus in Spring
Doorbell mystery woman in Montgomery Co. to reveal identity today
ABC13 to televise and stream Cruz, O'Rourke debate on Sept. 30
Luby's to close more restaurants amid declining sales
Beyonce shares rare look behind-the-scenes of Houston show
Remnants of Isaac moving toward Texas, unlikely to redevelop
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man over $20
Witness may testify in case of teen charged with parents' murder
Show More
Family of missing mom of 6 asks for help in finding her body
Florence updates: 23 dead, including 17 in NC
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton take in Beyonce and Jay-Z show
Dallas police shooting protesters march at Cowboys' stadium
Bishop from Sugar Land excommunicated by LDS church
More News