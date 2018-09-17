HOUSTON, Texas --William Dylan Powell just "wanted to get out more," explaining what made him write his just-released book, 100 Things to do in Houston Before You Die, 2nd Edition.
Even though he's lived in Houston for 20 years and has previously written books about the city (Lost Houston, Houston Then & Now), Powell used writing a guidebook to explore all the nooks and crannies of this town.
"When you live in a place where there are things all around you, you do get in a rut," he says. "I wanted to do a way to get out more."
