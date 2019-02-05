Our partners at @GHC911 tell us about 13k CenturyLink home phone customers in parts of

King's Crossing, Humble, S Bridge St, Atascocita, FM 1960 & Lee Rd areas have lost phone services that include 911. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 6, 2019

Residents in the Humble area may not be able to dial up, including calls to 9-1-1.Harris County Sheriff's Office says approximately 13,000 CenturyLink home phone customers in King's Crossing, Humble, S. Bridge Street, Atascocita, FM 1960 and Lee Road have lost phone service.The Greater Harris County 9-1-1 Emergency Network notified the sheriff's office about the issue.