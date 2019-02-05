Harris County Sheriff's Office says approximately 13,000 CenturyLink home phone customers in King's Crossing, Humble, S. Bridge Street, Atascocita, FM 1960 and Lee Road have lost phone service.
Our partners at @GHC911 tell us about 13k CenturyLink home phone customers in parts of— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 6, 2019
King’s Crossing, Humble, S Bridge St, Atascocita, FM 1960 & Lee Rd areas have lost phone services that include 911. #hounews pic.twitter.com/szEkal7WVy
The Greater Harris County 9-1-1 Emergency Network notified the sheriff's office about the issue.