13,000 CenturyLink customers in the Humble area lose phone service, including emergency services

The Harris County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Twitter that the lack of phone service includes the ability to dial 9-1-1.

Residents in the Humble area may not be able to dial up, including calls to 9-1-1.

Harris County Sheriff's Office says approximately 13,000 CenturyLink home phone customers in King's Crossing, Humble, S. Bridge Street, Atascocita, FM 1960 and Lee Road have lost phone service.


The Greater Harris County 9-1-1 Emergency Network notified the sheriff's office about the issue.
