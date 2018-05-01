HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A bicyclist who lost her life after a collision with a dump truck is being remembered as a beloved care giver.
Eyewitness News learned Sudipta Roy worked at the Silverado senior living facility off Chenevertt Street in Houston's Museum District.
Coworkers and resident family members said they knew Roy simply as Sue, who never stopped smiling.
Roy died on Tuesday, April 24 after a crash at Main Street and Sunset Boulevard near Rice University.
"Sue was always the one that never let it get to her. She was always in the front door with a smile on her face," said coworker Sydney Noe. "She loved to be funny and to make everyone laugh. She's going to be missed."
Noe said Roy was studying to be a registered nurse. She often used the library at Rice University where her husband is a postdoctoral researcher.
"She was so caring, so loving to all the residents here. When I first got the news, I was just stunned. I was hurt," said friend Emma Garrett. "She had this smile every time you saw her. I'm truly going to miss her."
Sudipta Roy's husband identified as Ujjal Bhattacharjee Long said the two had just finished lunch, and Sue was on her way to work when tragedy struck. Long said the husband took his wife's body back to India today.
A GoFundMe account raised almost $15,000 to make the trip possible.
Tuesday afternoon, cyclists once again asked Houston city leaders to do something about the intersection. Rice University professor Marjorie Corcoran died after riding her bicycle into a train's path near the same intersection.
Houston Public Works sent Eyewitness News this statement when asked for comment about a proposed redesign at the location.
"First, the City of Houston offers condolences to the family and friends of Sudipta Roy and the entire Rice community.
To answer your question, Metro and the City are working together to address intersection safety throughout Houston. One of the projects in design will prevent traffic on Sunset from continuing eastbound to Fannin and instead direct motorists to turn on Main Street.
After Dr. Marjorie Corcoran's fatal accident last year at the Sunset and Fannin intersection, changes were already in design by Metro. The City has approved a conceptual design and construction will begin upon approval of the final design.
The recent announcement of the $10 million funding partnership with the County combined with the continued construction of bike facilities and bike share stations throughout the City heightens the importance of working together to raise awareness on safety precautions for cyclists and motorists.
The City will partner with the Bicycle Advisory Committee, key community advocates, and the media to tackle bicycling issues in Houston and provide more education on bike safety and the Vulnerable Road Users Law -this includes motorists, bicyclists, and law enforcement. No one is exempt and we are all responsible for each other's safety."
