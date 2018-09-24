Columbus ISD closed today after threat made against school on social media

Columbus ISD closes school Monday due to threat.

COLUMBUS, Texas (KTRK) --
Columbus ISD is closed today after the district became aware of a threat on social media, school officials say.

A message posted on the district's website says that the administration received word about the threat just before midnight.

"Columbus ISD takes the safety of our students and employees very seriously and it is our top priority. This situation has been turned over to the local law enforcement authorities, and Columbus ISD will continue to cooperate with our local authorities," the district said in a statement.

Columbus ISD also said that it hopes "the person who made the threat is persecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

It thanked the students who saw the post for alerting parents and school authorities about it.

This threat is just the latest made against Houston-area schools and the surrounding communities.

Last Friday, dozens of extra officers were at Texas City High School after a threat was discovered on the bathroom wall. No suspects were found and it was deemed not credible.

Extra police presence at Texas City High School today after threat found on bathroom wall

Extra police officers were at Texas City High School Friday after a threat.

