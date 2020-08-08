Society

Photographer from United Kingdom creates coloring book for kids in need

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- To say photographer Shiraz Anwar loves Houston is an understatement.

"It broke all stereotypes. There's more than oil and gas. There's so much more to it. It's such a cool city," Anwar said with a big smile.

Although he lives in the United Kingdom, he somehow still fell in love with Houston while visiting his best friend.

Now, he can't stop coming back, and one day soon, hopes to live here.

"I've been telling everyone that are thinking about going over to visit the U.S., that they should consider Houston," Anwar said.

During his time in Houston, Anwar took several photos, capturing some of the most popular places all around town.

"The architecture and Buffalo Bayou is amazing," Anwar said.

Now, he's is using his photos to help feed kids in need. Anwar turned his cool shots of Houston into a coloring book. Half of the proceeds will go to Kids Meals Inc., a non profit in Houston.

"There was a stat that they had that was quite shocking. That one in four preschool kids don't know where their next healthy meal is coming from," Anwar explained.

He is also doing the same thing for a charity in Manchester, UK. He's hoping to help people during these the COVID-19 pandemic to keep their minds off the uncertainty, by coloring and focusing on something positive.

"Coloring helps to distract you. There's a lot of scientific research around that. But, yeah it's for big kids and little kids," said Anwar.

Follow Chauncy Glover on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncoronavirusphotophotographycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas AG says local governments can't stop or delay evictions
Pastor admitted raping 9-year-old at his home, HPD says
Teens drown trying to help child along Texas river
US hiring slows amid signs of longer-lasting economic damage
New changes for tax-free holiday weekend this year
Montrose plagued by broken sidewalks
How you can help the Lebanese community in Houston
Show More
'We were all very lucky': Strangers save family from flood
Third Ward boutique finds creative ways to stay connected to customers
Parents flood doctors' offices with back to school questions
'Work-from-Las-Vegas': Hotels hope to lure remote workers
UH Cougars football games to be played with 25% capacity
More TOP STORIES News