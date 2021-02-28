Houston-area college and university offering financial help after winter storm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Colleges and universities in the Houston-area are helping students and employees who were impacted by the arctic freeze last week.Lone Star College announced it is helping employees and students and has set up money for emergency grants for up to $250 to help people with water damage repairs."I know so many of our students and employees suffered unforeseen damage due to the weather," said Lone Star College chancellor Stephen C. Head.Students need to be enrolled at least half-time or be enrolled in a workforce certificate program offered by the college. Students and employees who apply must be able to show proof of the added weather-related expense.Lone Star said it will be taking applications from now until Friday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m.To learn how to file a claim or to see if you qualify for help, you're asked to check your school email.And the University of Houston is also stepping in to help its students as it is offering financial assistance to those impacted by the winter storm.According to the university, students may be eligible for help through the Cougar Emergency Fund, which provides up to $1,500 per student to cover unforeseen expenses directly related to their educational pursuits.University employees will also receive weather emergency pay, according to UH."University leadership has called for all supervisors to provide maximum flexibility, full support and heart-felt compassion to our students, faculty and staff whose lives were impacted by the storm. The University will work with students having issues making payments on a case-by-case basis," a statement from the school read.