Rising water in Coldspring, Texas, river prompts voluntary evacuations for some residents

COLDSPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Coldspring, Texas, residents were asked to voluntarily evacuate following Wednesday's heavy rainfall.

The San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management encouraged anyone living near Camilla Twin Harbor or Cedar Valley to evacuate the area.

Officials said a nearby river was rising at a dangerously high level and was only expected to keep swelling.

The evacuation comes after the San Jacinto Judge issued a disaster declaration, usually used to receive federal financial help in cases of severe weather.

According to the declaration, the county has several highways inundated with water and 10 confirmed cases of flooded roadways.

If you need a place to stay, a shelter was opened Wednesday afternoon at 121 Live Oak St. in Coldspring.

