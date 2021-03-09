Country music star Cody Johnson performs for Houston rodeo's junior exhibitors

And when it comes to the business of showing off livestock, well, the show goes on there, too!
Despite the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's May start being canceled and eventually pushed back to 2022, the Junior Livestock and Horse Show Competitions are still happening as private events. It's there where junior livestock exhibitors were treated to a special performance from country music star Cody Johnson.
Johnson performed Monday morning, and judging by the comments on social media, his appearance was a welcome sight for the kids and their families.
"Thank you for doing this for these hard working livestock kids. We will forever remember and cherish our memories on the green shavings at HLSR 2021," one person wrote as the show was streamed on Facebook Live.
While Johnson couldn't croon from the Rodeo's iconic star-shaped stage that usually takes over NRG Stadium this time of year, the setup he had worked just as well.
Perched on a stool with his guitar and signature cowboy hat, Johnson serenaded the group.
Of course, Johnson is no stranger to the rodeo. He's practically family.
Johnson was slated to perform at RodeoHouston in 2020. He made his debut as a headliner in 2017, and returned in 2018 and 2019.
Johnson opened with "On My Way to You," but also treated fans to his current song with legend Reba McEntire called "Dear Rodeo."
Hit play in the video player above to hear a snippet of Johnson's performance.
Johnson, a Texas native, made history as the only unsigned artist ever to sell out NRG Stadium at RodeoHouston.
The Junior Market Auctions and Champion Wine Auction will also still be held in May as private events.