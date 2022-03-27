Deaf family drama 'CODA' gains momentum as Oscars best picture contender

"CODA," an acronym for "children of deaf adults," is nominated for three Academy Awards, including best adapted screenplay for writer-director Sian Heder and best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur.
Kotsur is expected by most to become the first actor who is deaf since Marlee Matlin in 1987 to win an Oscar.
"I feel like I have dust that's been on my back that finally is starting to become clean. I feel a bit lighter," he told On The Red Carpet after his nomination. "This chip is off my shoulder and yes, it is a historic moment. It just really, it'll be documented. Even after I leave this planet, it'll still be documented in the history books. And so it's truly a blessing."
The coming-of-age film follows Ruby, the only hearing person in her New England family of four, as she contemplates leaving their struggling fishing business -- and her role as their interpreter -- to pursue her own dreams at the Berklee College of Music. The family is forced to figure out how they'll survive without her.
The family drama won best ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and beat out bigger contenders including "The Power of the Dog," "Dune" and "West Side Story" the Producers Guild Awards. The top PGA award winner has gone on to win the top Oscar in three of the past four years and 10 of the past 13.
The film's deep-pocketed backer, Apple TV+, has spent big to push a feel-good underdog indie to the front of the pack. If "CODA" wins, it will be the first time since 1932's "Grand Hotel" that a film with fewer than four nominations took best picture.
The 94th Academy Awards will return to their usual home, Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, and be broadcast live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.