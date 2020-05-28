Coronavirus

COVID fallout: Coachella 2020 organizers ask artists to perform next year instead, report says

INDIO, Calif. -- This year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival could be postponed yet again, according to Bloomberg News.

Festival organizers are asking artists to play in 2021 -- instead of October, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Some 250,000 people attend the festival's two weekends in Indio every year in April.

COVID impact: One of America's first 'socially distant' concert gives glimpse into future of live events
EMBED More News Videos

Country rocker Travis McCready's socially-distant concert at Temple Live in Fort Smith, Arkansas on Tuesday gave a first glimpse into what that could look like.


But the 2020 event was rescheduled for two weekends in October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Stagecoach Country Music Festival was also rescheduled for late October. There's no current word on whether that show will go on.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertlive musiccoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoachellacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Dance company offers free tranquility classes for healthcare workers
Restaurants consider using lampshade-like plastic shields to protect diners
Tips for making mask-wearing more comfortable in summer heat
Doctors sue to block FDA abortion pill rule during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storms firing up in parts of Southeast Texas this afternoon
LIVE: Minneapolis mayor speaks amid unrest over in-custody death
Beloved Houston burger chain forced to close due to COVID-19
Trump preparing executive order targeting social media
41 million have lost jobs since COVID-19 hit, but layoffs slow
Fugitive accused in teen's murder found in Mexico
'Hamilton' tour stop officially canceled in Houston
Show More
Fingerprints on bottle lead to murder suspect's capture
100+ mph speeding tickets up during quarantine
What does 'mask shaming' say about human nature?
Torchy's giving out free tacos for a year to 2020 grads
Doctors sue to block FDA abortion pill rule during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News