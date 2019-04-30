Coachella puppies tossed in dumpster open eyes as health improves

COACHELLA, Calif. -- In a new photo released Monday, the surviving puppies that were tossed into a dumpster in Coachella earlier this month appear as healthy as ever and have opened their eyes.

Six of the seven puppies found are doing well, thanks to a foster volunteer who is nursing them.

Coachella puppy tossed in dumpster dies: 'He was just so weak and held on for as long as he could'
EMBED More News Videos

A 54-year-old woman has been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of leaving a bag of seven newborn puppies in a dumpster.



"The woman who has graciously dedicated many hours and a fair amount of her own money toward these abandoned puppies is doing a great job," said Animal Services Director Allan Drusys.

Deborah Culwell was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after dumping the newborn pups. Nearly 40 other dogs were rescued from her home after her arrest.

Coachella puppies dumped: Look inside Deborah Culwell's run-down home where 38 dogs were found
EMBED More News Videos

Images show filthy conditions inside the home of Deborah Sue Culwell, who is accused of dumping seven newborn puppies into a dumpster.



All dogs have officially been relinquished to Riverside County Animal Services, according to a press release out Monday. Culwell recently admitted that the dumped puppies were actually from two separate litters.

At this point, reintroducing the two females with the litters is not planned, Drusys said.

The 38 dogs seized from Culwell's home remain at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms. Some of those dogs will soon be available for adoption this week. Meanwhile, veterinary staff will coordinate the dogs' spay and neuter surgeries, the press release stated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coachellariverside countyanimal crueltydogsanimal abuseanimalcaught on videodoginvestigationpuppycaught on camera
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News