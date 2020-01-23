Private school coach accused of bringing gun to school, threatening principal

Here is the #mugshot of Concordia Lutheran High School teacher Mark Davis, accused of bringing a gun to school & threatening administrators. #abc13 story: https://t.co/TvXZ3vdNpm pic.twitter.com/Lyhe4fPeLf — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) January 22, 2020

A magistrate details firearm charges against school coach.

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A coach and teacher at Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball is accused of bringing a handgun to school and threatening the principal on Tuesday.Mark Davis, who is listed on the private school's website as a social studies and theology teacher, made an initial court appearance Wednesday morning.According to the court appearance, Davis was apparently unhappy because he thought the principal gave him a bad reference for a coaching job at a different school.Davis allegedly told another employee at the school on Tuesday that he had a gun in his classroom. In addition, he told that same person he was going to buy a rifle and bring it to school.Prosecutors say Davis also said he was upset because he felt Concordia's head baseball coach discriminated against him and did not give him the assistant baseball coach job."When a story comes out like this there is always going to be false accusations," said Bradley Roeske, one of a number of students who defended Davis online and in person. "He was overall just an amazing great guy, he just made a dumb mistake, but he never had any negative intentions toward the whole incident."In the charging documents, law enforcement also said that Davis allegedly told a witness that he had a gun to protect students. The gun was found in his bag, in the second floor classroom of Concordia Lutheran. Law enforcement says it had seven bullets in the magazine, but none in the chamber.Davis is facing a felony charge of carrying a prohibited weapon in a prohibited place, and a misdemeanor charge of threatening or exhibiting a firearm at a school. He was given a $50,000 bond on the felony charge. The judge also ordered him to stay 1,000 feet away from the Concordia school, revoked his concealed carry license, and requested an ankle monitor.Court records show Davis posted bond late Wednesday afternoon, but he won't be returning to the classroom anytime soon.Davis was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation by Concordia Lutheran High School.