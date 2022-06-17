40-year-old missing woman's mother, who is battling cancer, desperate to find daughter

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Cleveland family is desperate for answers after their daughter seemingly disappeared.Latanya Green has been missing since May 14 when her mother says the 40-year-old walked out of their family home without her ID or diabetes medication."I have all her stuff," her mother Earnestine Easley said. "She took a little light blue purse with long straps on it."They say another family member witnessed Latanya walk out of the home at about midnight, which they say is highly unusual for their daughter who has rarely left the property at all."It's not a good feeling," Latanya's father Dwight McDuffie said.Her family is extremely worried because they say she has a mental disorder, telling Eyewitness News that Latanya has the mentality of a 10-year-old."She always gets up and says, 'Mom, you look pretty today, you look pretty today. Good morning, Mom.' She acts like a little kid. She acts like a little kid. She was 40 years old," Easley said.Latanya, they say, doesn't have a cell phone or email address.She's rarely left her childhood home alone and now these parents believe she is being kept somewhere against her will."I'm thinking somebody got her. Somebody has her," Easley said.Latanya's mother, who is currently battling stage 4 cancer, is eager to find her daughter while she is still in good health."Somebody knows something. You don't just come on the earth and drop off the earth. Somebody knows something," McDuffie said.If you may know anything about her disappearance, call Cleveland Police at 281-592-2621.