Woman charged in stabbing death of boyfriend at Clear Lake apartment

A woman has been charged in the death of her boyfriend. The 32-year-old man died last month at the couple's apartment in Clear Lake, with the couple's young children home at the time.

Liliana Cervantes, 25, is charged with murder, accused of stabbing Nathan Freeman to death.

Cervantes called police at about 8:45 p.m. on March 20. When officers arrived at the apartment in the 16300 block of El Camino Real, they found Freeman dead with a stab wound.

According to court documents, Cervantes was described as "highly intoxicated" at the time. The couple's children, ages 1 and 4, were in the apartment.

Police said at the time there was no word on a history of previous domestic violence incidents involving the couple. They added that neighbors had described hearing fights.

Cervantes was arrested and charged on Monday, April 3.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

A GoFundMe account for Freeman's funeral expenses has been set up.