covid-19 outbreak

20 COVID breakthrough cases among 156 in League City church's camp outbreak

20 COVID breakthrough cases among 156 in church camp outbreak

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The highly contagious Delta variant has been identified in five test samples from a COVID-19 outbreak at a Galveston County church camp.

As of July 19, the Galveston County Health District confirmed 156 cases in the residents tied to the recent church camp COVID-19 outbreak.

In addition, the health district said that 20 of the cases are breakthrough cases, which means the person was fully vaccinated. Also, beyond the 156 confirmed cases, another 10 Galveston County residents self-reported testing positive for COVID-19 to the health district.

This comes after the Clear Creek Community Church youth ministry camp was held at a facility near Giddings, Texas, in June.

"Unfortunately, upon return from camp, 125+ campers and adults reported to us that they tested positive for COVID-19," church officials said in a statement. "Additionally, hundreds more were exposed to COVID-19 at camp. And hundreds of others were likely exposed when infected people returned home from camp. We seek to remain in contact with those impacted. If you, or someone in your family, begins to have symptoms, please seek medical attention immediately."

The Galveston County Health District is urging anyone who attended the camp and has been feeling sick, or had close contact with someone who is COVID positive, to get tested and quarantine at home.
