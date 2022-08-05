Katy moves to 'severe' mandatory water conservation measures, officials say

PREVIOUS VIDEO: This isn't the first time this month somewhere in the Houston area was urged to limit water use.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Katy is asking residents and businesses to start conserving water immediately until further notice.

The video above is from a June 10, 2022, report on the Houston-area heat advisory issued.

The city announced in a press release Friday afternoon the start of mandatory restrictions for water usage.

City officials say the water demand is so high it has moved them to stage three severe drought conditions.

Mayor William H. Thiele said he decided to enter stage three to also help preserve and protect the wells and give them a much-needed opportunity to recover.

Stage three is mandatory, and violations may result in enforcement action, including a written warning, a citation, or disconnection of water service subject to appeal, officials said.

Mandatory restrictions include:

Limit landscape watering to the twice-per-week water schedule

Prohibit hosing of paved areas, buildings, windows, and any hard-surfaced- areas

Prohibit operation of ornamental foundations

Prohibit washing or rinsing of vehicles by hose

Prohibit using water such as a manner as to allow runoff or other waste

Prohibit no new establishment of landscaping

No new pool plan submittals will be accepted

To report violations of the mandatory restriction, you can visit the City of Katy's website or call 281-391-4820.