Action 13: Houston woman waits days for city to fix water overflowing her new driveway

Instead of celebrating her move-in, a woman says she's been waiting several days for the city to fix a water leak in her driveway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman said she's been waiting several days for the city to come out and fix a water leak in her driveway.

Violet Adewale Ajayi says water has been flowing from her driveway non-stop since Friday.

"Any time people are passing, I become so embarrassed because they are turning and looking around and seeing all the water, and then it's spilling right straight down the street," Ajayi said.

Instead of celebrating her new home she just moved into, she's dealing with this problem.

"I'm really frustrated about this," she said.

Ajayi called 311 soon after it happened.

"I called them, like, six times," she recalled. "Constantly, like, 'Look, there's an emergency, we need help. There's water flowing everywhere.'"

An inspector with the Houston Public Works stopped by Saturday to look at the problem.

"There's a leakage somewhere," Ajayi said the inspector told her. "But he (the inspector) said from the mains, so it had basically nothing to do with our house."

After that visit, she said there hasn't been a response.

"Once it got to Sunday, New Year's Day, after church, coming back to drive in and move out the trash again with my son. We had to be careful. We almost slipped and fell," she said.

ABC13 called the Public Works Department on Tuesday.

The department said so far it does look like it's the city's problem, but in order to get the full details of what's causing the leak, they will have to excavate the area and contact utility companies, which they said will take time.

The department said they have started the steps to make the repairs, but they are not sure when the leak will get fixed.