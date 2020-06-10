Hundreds rally at Houston city hall to keep city budget from being approved

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of people gathered outside of Houston City Hall to stop city council from approving the city budget in order for financial cuts to be made from the Houston Police Department."Not only do we need to defund the police, we need to abolish practices and habits of the police department in so far as even abolishing the police. That is the goal," protester Ashton P. Woods said.The movement to defund police was sparked by protests nationwide in the wake of Houston native George Floyd's death by Minneapolis police.Although Woods does not believe HPD will be defunded right away, he wants to take steps toward the ultimate goal.During Wednesday's meeting, council member Leticia Plummer asked that $11 million earmarked for HPD be used for other purposes. The money would come from eliminating 199 unfilled vacancies in the department.Plummer said she wants to see the money used in part to start an independent citizen review board with the power to investigate misconduct.But Plummer's reforms were voted down and they will not be going in the current budget process.When they learned about the news, those outside of city hall said it was time a reform comes to HPD."I would like to see the budget delayed until our city council can listen to every single voice because it is our money that they are using and we have a say in how they use it," protester Jenna Wallis said.