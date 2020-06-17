These are the Houston area Cinemark theaters opening July 3

After announcing it would remain closed during the second phase of Gov. Abbott's plan to reopen Texas, Cinemark theaters are about to welcome back moviegoers.
Between July 3 and July 24, Cinemark said it's reopening theaters on a staggered basis. Some of the few opening back up to the public on July 3 are in the Houston-area.
- Cypress - Cinemark 12 Cypress and XD
- Houston - Cinemark Tinseltown 290 and XD
- Houston - Cinemark Memorial City
- Katy - Cinemark 19 and XD
- Pasadena - Cinemark Hollywood Movies 20
"With careful planning and greatly enhanced safety measures, we are excited to begin the phased reopening of our theater," the company said in a statement.
To comply with safety guidelines, moviegoers will notice a few changes, such as cleaning concession stands, kitchens, restaurants, bars and restrooms every 30 minutes.
Additionally, Cinemark said it's proactively placing hand sanitizers at the box office and active concession stand registers.
To help reduce the spread of viruses, theater capacities are being reduced. "When you purchase movie tickets at Cinemark, we now automatically block the seats adjacent to your party," the company said.
Other than encouraging social distancing, Cinemark says it encourages guests to buy their tickets online for a contactless-experience.
Visit Cinemark's website to find out more of when other theaters near you will open or for the complete list of its health safety cautions.
The video above is from a previous story.
