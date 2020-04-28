These movie theaters won't be opening in Texas on Friday

On Monday, the governor said the next phase of reopening the state during the COVID-19 pandemic will be allowing all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, malls, libraries and museums to open, but the occupancy rate is capped at 25 percent.
Although the businesses have the permission to reopen, the governor added it's not a requirement.
Here's what we know about the following movie theater chains.
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
Alamo Drafthouse, headquartered in Austin, posted on its Facebook page, its Texas theaters would not be part of the businesses opening this weekend.
"Opening safely is a very complex project that involves countless new procedures and equipment, all of which require extensive training. This is something we cannot and will not do casually or quickly," the company wrote.
It added when it is time to reopen, it will provide the safest experience for both staff and guests. "We can't wait to see you all again," it said.
AMC Theatres
The national chain doesn't plan to jump start things again until there are new releases, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
That means you may not be catching a flick there until summer, when "Inception" and "The Dark Knight" director Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" drops in July, followed by the live-action version of Disney's "Mulan," which is now slated for a July 24 release date.
Cinemark
It looks like mid-summer will be the target for Cinemark. On a liquidity strategy call April 15 with investors, CEO Mark Zoradi said Cinemark's mid-summer opening will be contingent upon health and safety regulations, as well as availability of studio content.
Like AMC, the first release scheduled is "Tenet," set for July 17.
"It is important to note that the theatrical exhibition's return to 'normalcy' may span multiple months, driven by staggered theatre openings due to government limits, reduced operating hours, lingering social distancing and a ramp up of consumer comfort with public gatherings," Cinemark told ABC13.
Other movie releases on the 2020 schedule include "Wonder Woman 1984," "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," "Black Widow," and the latest installment in the James Bond franchise, "No Time To Die."
Regal Cinemas
On reopening, Regal provided ABC13 with the following statement:
At this time, we have not made a decision when to reopen Regal theatres.
We are constantly following the information provided by authorities. In order to open our theatres, at first we will need to ensure the safety of our guests and employees. At the same time, we are working closely with our studio partners on when they will make their movies available.
We will continue to work with both authorities and the studios in order to host our audiences and show them the big blockbusters in a safe environment.
River Oaks Theatre
River Oaks Theatre, which is part of Landmark Theatres, has a message on its home page for the time being explaining it is constantly reevaluating the best way to move forward.
ABC13 has reached out to see if part of moving forward will mean opening this weekend.
Studio Movie Grill
If you miss going to Studio Movie Grill to enjoy a meal while you catch the latest blockbuster, you'll have to wait a little longer to enjoy the experience.
Studio Movie Grill posted on Facebook it's still working with the studios and its technology partners to make sure customers have a safe, socially-distanced experience.
"While it won't be May 1, we hope to be welcoming guests back soon," the company wrote.
Still, you can bring the Studio Movie Grill experience home to you.
Select locations started offering curbside takeout and GrubHub delivery at the beginning of April.
RELATED STORIES ON TEXAS REOPENING:
Texas Reopening: Gov. Abbott lays out his plan
Harris Co. reveals 3-part COVID-19 plan as Texas reopens
TIMELINE: Here are important dates for Texas to reopen