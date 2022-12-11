Several children hospitalized after church bus overturned in northeast Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple children are hospitalized after a church bus overturned in northeast Harris County on Sunday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash at an apartment complex at 90 Uvalde Road at about 12:26 p.m.

The small church bus had about 20 children and five adults onboard when it flipped over, according to HCSO.

Investigators said the majority of the children were taken to the hospital.

One person was transported in critical condition, it is unclear if the victim is an adult or child.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News is working to learn more about this case.

