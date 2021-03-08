vigil

Candlelight vigil honoring Houston rapper Chucky Trill planned for Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The public is invited to honor Houston rapper Chucky Trill with a candlelight vigil and balloon release at Discovery Green Downtown Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Trill was shot to death early last Friday on a Georgia interstate just before 3 a.m., according to Gwinnet County police.


Officers found the 33-year-old rapper inside a stopped vehicle on southbound Interstate 85. He had been shot at least once, according to investigators.



Chucky Trill, whose real name is Corey Detiege, died at a local hospital, police said in a news release. The motive for the shooting was still unknown and no description of a shooter's vehicle was immediately available, police said.

Investigators believe there may be witnesses to the shooting or the events that preceded it and are asking that they contact police.

The rapper's manager, known as Bone of Boneafied Entertainment, spoke with Eyewitness News on Friday and said Detiege was visiting Atlanta for a scheduled performance at an NBA All-Star weekend event.


Detiege grew up in South Park in southeast Houston. His father was also a Houston-area rapper who was a part of a group known as the Trinity Garden Cartel.

Notable Houston rapper and activist Bun B took to Instagram to share his condolences, calling Detiege "a good man."



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
