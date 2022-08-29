Man killed in Walmart parking lot over alleged road rage argument, witnesses say

A judge set Christopher David Hernandez's bond on Sunday to $300,000 and said if he bonds out, he will be on house arrest with an ankle monitor.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A dispute in a Walmart parking lot turned deadly this weekend.

Christopher David Hernandez, 22, is charged with murder after police said he shot and killed a stranger in broad daylight over a parking spot at the Walmart in Westwood near the Sam Houston Tollway.

"The witness who was just getting her reusable grocery bags out of her car in the Walmart parking lot saw the complainant yell at someone, 'you don't know how to drive.' Then saw the complainant walking towards the Walmart and saw the defendant approach the complainant," said the judge during probable cause court.

Officials said that's when Hernandez is accused of shooting the victim multiple times before walking inside the McDonald's.

Hernandez is accused of going into the Walmart McDonald's after the shooting and sitting there while calling and waiting for police.

A spokesperson with the Houston Police Department said the 31-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A judge set Hernandez's bond on Sunday to $300,000.

The judge said if Hernandez bonds out, he will be on house arrest with an ankle monitor.

Hernandez is not allowed to drive or have weapons under his bond conditions.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.