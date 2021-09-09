'My lungs were so beat up': Spring mom given 15% chance to survive COVID-19 in hospital

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10980074" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The 42-year-old was waiting for her chance to get the shot when she got COVID back in March. After an agonizing road to recovery, she's finally vaccinated.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A Spring woman describes the severe illness she suffered after contracting COVID-19 in January and why she is now getting in line to get a COVID-19 vaccine.Christina Martinez told ABC13 she was experiencing mild symptoms at first. Then, she was notified someone at work tested positive for COVID-19."I went to go get tested and it was positive," Martinez said. "That was in the middle of January, and I would say day seven and eight turned for me. It was a turning point. I asked my husband to take me and check me into the hospital."She said about two days later, the medical staff had to intubate her. Martinez said she woke up six weeks later."When I woke up in March, I couldn't believe we were in March," Martinez said. "I couldn't feel my legs. No movement in my hands to even write. I couldn't talk. I had a [tracheostomy] and when you're on [tracheostomy], it's just I couldn't even swallow. Even my muscles to swallow had fatigued, so waking up to all of that, it's a shock."Martinez said she did not have any pre-existing or underlying conditions before contracting the virus. She was told by doctors at one point that she had a 15% chance of survival."Unfortunately, I'm still rehabilitating nine months later," Martinez said. "The two things that were on my side, that were my highlight, they had told my husband, would be my weight because I had a decent weight and my age. If I would have been overweight, I don't think I would have made it. If I would have been older, I don't think I would have made it. My lungs were so beat up with COVID."That's why she said she booked an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as she was eligible. Martinez said she's only about 50% recovered, but wants to spread awareness about the potential for severe illness, long-term side effects, and why she chose to get vaccinated."Take care of each other," Martinez said. "You know, you don't want to bring it home to your kids. Keep your kids protected and no matter who you are. This COVID can get anyone, whether it's a geriatric patient or pediatric patient or mid-age. This [virus] can really attack anyone."