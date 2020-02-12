Science

Here's what NASA astronaut Christina Koch came home to after record-breaking mission

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After breaking a spaceflight record, a NASA astronaut finally gets to spend time in her home in Galveston.

Christina Koch returned to Earth last week from a 328-day mission aboard the International Space Station, the longest spaceflight ever for a woman.



Hours after she landed, the NASA astronaut posted on social media saying, "This journey has been everyone's journey. Thank you to all involved in the success of our mission, and for giving me the opportunity to carry everyone's dreams into space.

I'm filled with gratitude to be back on the planet!"



"There were so many overwhelming moments," Koch said in her first news conference on Wednesday after returning to Earth.

So, what kind of food does a NASA astronaut who lives near the Gulf miss the most while being away in space?

"I had a couple people provide gifts, so, I came home to a kitchen full of chips and salsa, which was really exciting," she said.

READ MORE: NASA astronaut's husband excited for wife's return to Galveston

On her first flight into space, NASA said Koch participated in experiments that will provide researchers the opportunity to observe effects of long-duration spaceflight on a woman.

"This will directly benefit the agency's plans to land the first woman and next man on the Moon under the Artemis program and prepare for human exploration of Mars," said NASA.

Koch's mission by the numbers:

  • Koch's mission spanned 5,248 orbits of the Earth, a journey of 139 million miles. That's roughly the equivalent of 291 round trips to the Moon.
  • She conducted six spacewalks during her 11 months on orbit, including the first three all-woman spacewalks, spending 42 hours and 15 minutes outside the station.


Follow Erica Simon on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencegalvestonnasateacherastronautspacejohnson space center
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
More TOP STORIES News