US singer Chris Brown and 2 others detained in Paris after rape complaint

EMBED </>More Videos

Ken Rosato has details on the story breaking in Paris.

PARIS, France --
Two police officials say U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint.

One police official said the complaint was filed with police in the 17th arrondissement of northwest Paris. The official said one of the others detained is Brown's bodyguard.

Both officials said Brown was detained Monday and is still in custody while police study the complaint. Neither are authorized to be publicly named discussing the investigation.

Brown's publicists at Sony Music would not immediately comment.

Brown has been in repeated legal trouble since pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. He completed his probation in that case in 2015.

MORE RELATED STORIES ABOUT CHRIS BROWN


Chris Brown facing criminal charges after gifting his daughter an exotic monkey


Singer Chris Brown arrested on stage for felony assault in Florida


Chris Brown arrested for assault with a deadly weapon
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chris brownu.s. & worldparis
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mom watches son take final breaths after being shot
Astros star helps raise $500k to fight childhood cancer
2 HPD officers crash chasing 2 people who jumped out of car
Teen robbery suspect wanted in murder of his own friend
Missing Chili's waitress and mom of 7-year-old found dead
Man won his group's fantasy football bid after he passed away
Saints fans begin petition to rematch game after blown call
Phone thief allegedly uses LetGo app to lure victim
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Man gets locked inside 24 Hour Fitness after they closed
Katy leader wants to limit 'golden parachute' for superintendents
Houston Astros set to kick off 2019 Caravan tour
Mother's boyfriend wanted in death of 7-year-old boy
More News