Suspect on the run after man injured in southwest Houston-area shooting, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is injured after shots were fired near Houston's southwest area Friday evening.

The Houston Police Department said officers responded to the shooting at 6600 W. Fuqua, near Chimney Rock Road.

Authorities said a man was injured in the shooting and is expected to survive. The suspected shooter allegedly took off on foot.

HPD has not said what transpired before the shooting.