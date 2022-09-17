Memorial Hermann admitted to error but is pressuring to let infant die, family says

The mistake happened four months ago when the hospital was performing a minor surgery on Milagro Torres.

Houston lawyers Tony Buzbee and Jeff Badders went public with a family's conflict with Memorial Hermann after an error caring for Milagro Torres.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A little girl's family wants another hospital to take care of their 6-month-old child whom they say experienced a life-changing error while in the care of Children's Memorial Hermann.

Milagro Torres' family went public with their grief and frustration on Friday, airing grievances they had against the hospital four months after a minor surgical procedure resulted in the child suffering brain damage.

They were buoyed by Houston attorneys Tony Buzbee and Jeff Badders during a news conference explaining what happened to little Milagro.

According to the family, Milgaro's mother left the child with the hospital to have two veins near her heart separated, a procedure described as simple and routine.

But the hospital called the mother back to inform her of a mistake. The family said the hospital admitted to giving the little girl the wrong medication.

"Because of the sodium bag they put into her, she has brain damage and that she's going to be in a wheelchair. She's always going to need medication for the rest of her life," Olga Torres, Milagro's sister, said through tears. "That mistake almost killed my sister."

Since the surgery four months ago, the infant has been responsive. Memorial Hermann has been keeping the family updated on her condition, but the family is taking issue with what they say is pressure by hospital administrators.

